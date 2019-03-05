Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff.

About the role

As the Student Services Officer, Academy of Sport, Health and Education (ASHE), you will assist in recruiting and actively support the day-to-day participation of students enrolled at the Academy. This will include provision of whole-group and individualised support to students as they go about meeting the daily requirements of their ASHE programs including but not limited to participation in variety of learning, sport and recreation and community activities, completion of course requirements, participation in work placement or other employment development programs and transport requirements.

About you

You will have demonstrated experience working with and supporting indigenous young people, and a strong understanding of the various issues that may be impacting on their lives. You will be actively passionate in youth development as evidenced by a capacity to actively encourage and motivate young people through daily work.

You will also have:

- Completion of a relevant tertiary qualification with related experience, or equivalent combination of education/training and experience

- Proven experience or interest in developing activity and group facilitation skills, including good problem solving skills.

- Demonstrated experience in being a workplace role model, with a demonstrated ability to work as part of a team, including excellent presentation and communication skills.

- Sound knowledge and understanding of the Shepparton indigenous community, including Rumbalara Football Netball Club.

Benefits

- Maximise your benefits through our Salary Packaging scheme

- Flexible family friendly policies, providing generous leave and working conditions

- The opportunity to work in a culturally rich environment

- A substantial discount to eligible staff and their immediate families in undertaking further studies at the University of Melbourne

To find out more, go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits

Culture

The University is a vibrant campus. We have well-established clubs and networks giving the opportunity to engage and collaborate with other staff around the University. We strive to create an environment where staff and students promote culturally inclusive behaviour and activities, ensure cultural differences are heard and explored, and actively seek to learn from other cultures.

How to apply

Your application submitted should include a CV along with your responses against the selection criteria* found in the Position Description for the role.

*For information to assist you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria/competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria