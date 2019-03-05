Current opportunities at Melbourne

Research Manager (Indigenous Applicants Only)

Job no: 0053712

Work type: Fixed Term

Location: Parkville

Division/Faculty: Faculty of Business and Economics

Department/School: Department of Business Administration

Salary: $108,009 - $116,906 (UOM 8)

Role & Superannuation rate: Professional - Full time - 17% super

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Dilin Duwa - The Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership seeks a Research Manager to lead and further build the Centre's research capability within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector nationally.  

Joining a team focused on Indigenous business leadership and entrepreneurship, the Research Manager will manage and lead research projects of importance to the Indigenous business sector nationally.  

Position Description

Advertised: AUS Eastern Daylight Time

Applications close: AUS Eastern Daylight Time

