Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Dilin Duwa - The Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership seeks a Research Manager to lead and further build the Centre's research capability within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector nationally.

Joining a team focused on Indigenous business leadership and entrepreneurship, the Research Manager will manage and lead research projects of importance to the Indigenous business sector nationally.