Job no: 0053712
Work type: Fixed Term
Location: Parkville
Division/Faculty: Faculty of Business and Economics
Department/School: Department of Business Administration
Salary: $108,009 - $116,906 (UOM 8)
Role & Superannuation rate: Professional - Full time - 17% super
Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).
Dilin Duwa - The Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership seeks a Research Manager to lead and further build the Centre's research capability within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector nationally.
Joining a team focused on Indigenous business leadership and entrepreneurship, the Research Manager will manage and lead research projects of importance to the Indigenous business sector nationally.
Advertised: 21 Jan 2022 12:05 AM AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Applications close: 17 Feb 2022 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Daylight Time
We will email you new jobs that match this search.
Great, we can send you jobs like this, if this is your first time signing up, please check your inbox to confirm your subscription.
The email address was invalid, please check for errors.
You must agree to the privacy statement
Powered by PageUp
Job Alert
Applicant log in