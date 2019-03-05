The Faculty of Arts is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion and strongly encourages people with diverse experiences to apply. This includes First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, Deaf and hard of hearing people, people with a disability, LGBTIQ+, and neurodiverse people. If you have any accessibility requirements for the application or interview, please contact us. We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. A position description is available in alternate formats if required, including USB, Large Print and Plain English.

About the role

This position is an opportunity for an emerging academic to join a new team and contribute to the shaping and delivery of a progressive program in Indigenous Studies. Relaunched in 2020, Indigenous Studies is a multidisciplinary program that aims to equip future generations with the requisite skills to address challenges facing contemporary Australia. The Program seeks to become research led, community engaged and globally recognized as a leading Australian based hub for Indigenous Studies.

A Lecturer undertakes teaching and research in their discipline or related areas. They contribute to teaching at undergraduate, honours and postgraduate level, and undertake research or engage in professional activities appropriate to their profession or discipline. The Lecturer undertakes administration primarily relating to their activities within the Faculty and may be required to perform the full academic responsibilities of, and related administration for, the coordination of an award program of the University.

The Lecturer will have experience in research, which has resulted in the publication of high-quality outputs or other demonstrated scholarly activities. Research may be carried out independently and/or as part of a team. The Lecturer may supervise postgraduate research students or projects and be involved in research training.

About you

As a Lecturer in Indigenous Studies, you will need to have completed PhD in a relevant discipline along with having demonstrated specialization in Indigenous Studies. You will need to have demonstrated the ability for excellence in teaching including course coordination and the capacity to initiate course development along with having the ability to supervise honours and postgraduate theses. You will require a strong record in research with a developing publication profile. To be a successful candidate, you will also need to demonstrate the capacity for multidisciplinary and collaborative research along with the capacity to attract research grants and consultancies. Lastly, you will need to demonstrate professional and collegial behaviour of a very high standard (encompassing commitment to the Faculty's Values and Behaviours which are outlined in the PD.

