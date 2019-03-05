Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the Role

The Indigenous Studies Program within the School of Culture and Communication seeks to appoint a Senior Tutor (Teaching Specialist) with the capacity to teach in the area of the introductory Indigenous Studies with a solid understanding of contemporary global Indigenous scholarship. The successful applicant will be a committed and engaging educator with experience in teaching at tertiary level.

As a Teaching Specialist in the position of Senior Tutor, the appointee’s primary responsibility will be coordinating and teaching in the area of introductory subjects in Indigenous Studies.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Undertake subject coordination duties including the development of Learning Management System sites and subject guides, the management of assessment extension request and the selection and supervision of sessional tutors (if relevant)

Conduct lectures/seminars/tutorials in the required mode

Prepare assessments in accordance with subject guidelines in the University Handbook and coordinate assessment processes

About You

You will have strong organisation skills, allowing you to completing competing tasks at a high quality to various deadlines. Your solid written and verbal communication skills will aid you in communicating with people from a wide variety of backgrounds, as well as being able to contribute to a broad and supportive team environment. A thorough understanding of Work Integrated Learning and experiential learning theories is desirable for this role.

Ideally, you will further have:

Completion of a Doctoral qualification in the relevant discipline or equivalent relevant academic or professional or practice-based experience and expertise

Demonstrated experience of teaching diverse groups of students at tertiary level in a range of delivery modes

Demonstrated experience in curriculum and subject material development

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

