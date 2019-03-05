Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the Role (2 positions available - Level A/B)

About the Role

The Faculty of Arts Indigenous Research Fellowship provides the opportunity for emerging First Nations scholars to develop a research project in the humanities or social sciences, ideally in one of the many fields in which the Faculty of Arts already has research strengths. The key goal of the four-year fellowship is for the successful candidate to develop a strategic research agenda encompassing a publications plan, competitive research grant applications (such as ARC), and engaged community partnerships as appropriate for the project.



In a typical week at work, you may:

Develop a strategic research agenda that encompasses independent research activity or collaborative research activity

Assist with the production of publications, including (but not limited to) peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, books, creative outputs and commissioned reports

Participation in committees

About You

You will have an emerging record in research with a developing publication profile with the capacity to attract research grants and consultancies.



Ideally, you will further have:

A PhD (conferred for Level B, or near completion for Level A) in the Humanities or Social Sciences.

Demonstrated specialisation in one of the Faculty’s fields of study

A capacity to develop research degree supervision skills

