Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion and strongly encourages people with diverse experiences to apply. This includes First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, Deaf and hard of hearing people, people with a disability, LGBTIQ+, and neurodiverse people. If you have any accessibility requirements for the application or interview, please contact us.

The Faculty actively seeks to welcome and value the unique contributions of people from all backgrounds and is committed to diversity and inclusion practices to achieve our vision.



About the Role

The Faculty of Arts is committed to being transformed by Indigenous knowledges and perspectives across its teaching, research, and local and international partnerships activity. To enable this transformation, the Faculty of Arts has reformed its governance to include the role of Associate Dean Indigenous who leads the implementation of the Faculty’s Divisional Indigenous Development Plan. This plan commits the Faculty to furthering the impact of its Indigenous Studies program and research activities including that of the Research Unit on Indigenous Languages and the renewed Australian Centre that takes up the agenda of the former Indigenous-Settler Relations Collaboration.

In order to build a sustainable career pathway for First Nations people within the Faculty of Arts—from undergraduate student to Professor – the implementation of this plan encompasses work across curriculum reform, student success, strategic research investments, and providing greater academic opportunities to First Nations scholars at all levels, across all fields of study.

This call for Expressions of Interest seeks talented First Nations scholars to join the Faculty of Arts, at any level and in any of the Faculty’s disciplinary fields.

Please view the Position Description for further information: Faculty of Arts_Indigenous Academic EOI Position Description.pdf

Join Us!

We invite the submission of a CV and a cover letter outlining (1) your research agenda, (2) your teaching experience, (3) relevant partnerships and community engagement, and (4) your interest in the Faculty of Arts. On review of the EOI, we may choose to invite a more detailed application encompassing key selection criteria at a level commensurate to experience. Reviews of EOI will take place three times a year, at the end of February, June and October.

