The Museums and Collection Department aims to build a collaborative and flexible network around the University’s cultural assets to enable students, staff members local and global communities to gain knowledge and understanding of contemporary and traditional cultures, scientific discovery, and creative practice. The Department is committed to working in an inclusive and engaged way, building relationship of reciprocity and respect with collaborators and staff to support systemic change. About the Role

As the Community Engagement Coordinator you will coordinate the delivery of the Community Engagement and Implementation Plan, developed with Communities of Origin. The Community Engagement Coordinator will also play a significant role in the repatriation of cultural material, and in collaboration with other members of the First Peoples Collections team, and key stakeholders, will deliver and implement the Repatriation Plan. The Community Engagement Coordinator will work alongside colleagues to ensure an inclusive workplace that supports practices of systemic change, decolonisation, and a genuine collaboration with First Peoples. With Communities of Origin predominantly from the Northern Territory, and Queensland, this role will be based in Darwin.