Job no: 0055178 Location: Based in Darwin and may require travel to Melbourne up to six times a year Role type: Fixed term part-time (0.6 FTE) opportunity available until December 2023Department: Strategy and CultureSalary: UOM 7 – $96,002 - $103,921 p.a. (pro rata) plus 17% super
Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).
The University of Melbourne acknowledges the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia. The University recognises the unique place held by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the original custodians of country and their continued connection to the land, waterways, songlines and culture. The University respects all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People and warmly embrace those students, staff, Elders and collaborators who identify as First Nations.
To read our Reconciliation Action Plan, please view this link: Unimelb-Reconciliation-Action-Plan.pdf
About Museums and Collection Department
The Museums and Collection Department aims to build a collaborative and flexible network around the University’s cultural assets to enable students, staff members local and global communities to gain knowledge and understanding of contemporary and traditional cultures, scientific discovery, and creative practice. The Department is committed to working in an inclusive and engaged way, building relationship of reciprocity and respect with collaborators and staff to support systemic change. About the Role
As the Community Engagement Coordinator you will coordinate the delivery of the Community Engagement and Implementation Plan, developed with Communities of Origin. The Community Engagement Coordinator will also play a significant role in the repatriation of cultural material, and in collaboration with other members of the First Peoples Collections team, and key stakeholders, will deliver and implement the Repatriation Plan. The Community Engagement Coordinator will work alongside colleagues to ensure an inclusive workplace that supports practices of systemic change, decolonisation, and a genuine collaboration with First Peoples. With Communities of Origin predominantly from the Northern Territory, and Queensland, this role will be based in Darwin.
In a typical week at work, you may:
To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check. About You
You will bring to the role know-how and sensitivity to cultural practices and protocols, and experience working with First Peoples. You will have exceptional interpersonal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate with diverse audiences. You have proven abilities in managing ambiguity, exercising judgement, and handling information in a confidential and appropriate manner. You are flexible and keen to work independently and as part of a collaborative interdisciplinary team based in various remote locations.
Further you will have:
Benefits for Indigenous staff
We have a dedicated, Indigenous Employment Officer who works with prospective and existing staff to support their recruitment and development at the University.
'Indigenous' here means a person of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.
To find out more, please visit: https://murrupbarak.unimelb.edu.au/employment/prospective-staff
Join Us!
If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. Please note that you are not required to provide responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.
Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.
If you would like to speak to an Indigenous staff member, please contact Carol Christophersen on 0455 940 400 or carol.christophersen@unimelb.edu.au
Position Description: Community Engagement Coordinator, First Peoples Collections (Indigenous identified).pdf
Applications close: 11 March 2022 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Advertised: 17 Feb 2022 12:05 AM AUS Eastern Daylight Time
Applications close: 11 Mar 2022 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Daylight Time
