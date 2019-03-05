Current opportunities at Melbourne

Community Engagement Coordinator, First Peoples Collections

Job no: 0055178 
Location: Based in Darwin and may require travel to Melbourne up to six times a year 
Role type: Fixed term part-time (0.6 FTE) opportunity available until December 2023
Department: Strategy and Culture
Salary: UOM 7 – $96,002 - $103,921 p.a. (pro rata) plus 17% super 

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic). 

The University of Melbourne acknowledges the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia. The University recognises the unique place held by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the original custodians of country and their continued connection to the land, waterways, songlines and culture. The University respects all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People and warmly embrace those students, staff, Elders and collaborators who identify as First Nations. 

To read our Reconciliation Action Plan, please view this link: Unimelb-Reconciliation-Action-Plan.pdf 

 
About Museums and Collection Department  

The Museums and Collection Department aims to build a collaborative and flexible network around the University’s cultural assets to enable students, staff members local and global communities to gain knowledge and understanding of contemporary and traditional cultures, scientific discovery, and creative practice. The Department is committed to working in an inclusive and engaged way, building relationship of reciprocity and respect with collaborators and staff to support systemic change.  
 
About the Role 

As the Community Engagement Coordinator you will coordinate the delivery of the Community Engagement and Implementation Plan, developed with Communities of Origin. The Community Engagement Coordinator will also play a significant role in the repatriation of cultural material, and in collaboration with other members of the First Peoples Collections team, and key stakeholders, will deliver and implement the Repatriation Plan. The Community Engagement Coordinator will work alongside colleagues to ensure an inclusive workplace that supports practices of systemic change, decolonisation, and a genuine collaboration with First Peoples. With Communities of Origin predominantly from the Northern Territory, and Queensland, this role will be based in Darwin.  

In a typical week at work, you may: 

  • Coordinate the implementation of a Community Engagement Plan to support long-term and sustainable relationships with Communities of Origin and Traditional Owners, and the University of Melbourne and other collections stakeholders, including Museums Victoria  
  • Support and contribute to enduring relationships and collaborations  
  • Support access to First Peoples collections by Communities of Origin and Traditional Owners in a manner informed by Traditional Owners, and in compliance with best practice community engagement, and collections management protocols 
  • Manage and coordinate appropriate communication platforms and coordinate delivery of the communication strategy to support the sharing of information with, and active engagement by communities of origin 

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check. 
 
About You 

You will bring to the role know-how and sensitivity to cultural practices and protocols, and experience working with First Peoples. You will have exceptional interpersonal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate with diverse audiences. You have proven abilities in managing ambiguity, exercising judgement, and handling information in a confidential and appropriate manner. You are flexible and keen to work independently and as part of a collaborative interdisciplinary team based in various remote locations.   

Further you will have:  

  • A thorough understanding of, and strong commitment to systemic change, decolonisation, and to advancing the interests of First Peoples 
  • Demonstrated experience in reciprocal engagement with Aboriginal communities on Country with an ability to communicate knowledge in a respectful and engaging manner 
  • A degree, with subsequent relevant experience, or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training 
  • Desirable: Experience working with communities in remote areas, with Traditional Owners, Elders and Ritual Leaders 

 Benefits for Indigenous staff  

  • Cultural leave: The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities  
  • University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members  
  • Indigenous Staff Network: All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN) 
  • Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week
  • Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members

We have a dedicated, Indigenous Employment Officer who works with prospective and existing staff to support their recruitment and development at the University.  

'Indigenous' here means a person of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.  

Join Us! 

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience.  Please note that you are not required to provide responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description. 

Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au

If you would like to speak to an Indigenous staff member, please contact Carol Christophersen on 0455 940 400 or carol.christophersen@unimelb.edu.au  

Position Description: Download File Community Engagement Coordinator, First Peoples Collections (Indigenous identified).pdf

Applications close: 11 March 2022 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Daylight Time

