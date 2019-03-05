Job no: 0054774

Location: Parkville

Role type: Fixed term opportunity available until December 2023

Department: Strategy and Culture

Salary: UOM 9 – $126,004 - $131,097 per annum plus 17% super Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The University of Melbourne acknowledges the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia. The University recognises the unique place held by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the original custodians of country and their continued connection to the land, waterways, songlines and culture. The University respects all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People and warmly embrace those students, staff, Elders and collaborators who identify as First Nations.

To read our Reconciliation Action Plan, please view this link: Unimelb-Reconciliation-Action-Plan.pdf

About the Museums and Collection Department The Museums and Collection Department aims to build a collaborative and flexible network around the University’s cultural assets to enable students, staff members local and global communities to gain knowledge and understanding of contemporary and traditional cultures, scientific discovery, and creative practice. The Department is committed to working in an inclusive and engaged way, building relationship of reciprocity and respect with collaborators and staff to support systemic change.

About the Role

As the Head of First Peoples Collections, you will lead the First Peoples collections team, and will work collaboratively with colleagues to ensure culturally centred best practice in the stewardship of First Peoples cultural heritage held in the care of the University of Melbourne, and in particular the Museums and Collections Department. The Head of First Peoples Collections will lead the delivery of strategic project, including repatriation, and the development, documentation, housing and accessibility to Communities of Origin of First Peoples Collections. The role will work alongside colleagues to ensure an inclusive workplace that supports practices of systemic change, decolonisation, and a genuine collaboration with First Peoples.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Work with the Associate Director Collections and First Nations colleagues and collaborators to develop and implement strategic projects for the stewardship, custodianship and accessibility of First Peoples Collections

With Traditional Owners, Elders, the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council, and University colleagues, coordinate and facilitate repatriation

Develop and deliver Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Protocols to support the implementation of and compliance with the University’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Heritage Policy (MPF1289)

In consultation with Communities of Origin and Traditional Owners, as well as other University and external stakeholders, develop and implement a sustainable approach to the relocation, storage and housing, research, documentation and access of the Donald Thomson Collection

About You You will have demonstrated strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills, including experience in managing and motivating staff and contractors. You will bring to the role know-how and sensitivity to cultural practices and protocols, and experience working with First Peoples and their cultural heritage. You will also have excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to prepare high quality documentation, reports and analysis for a range of audiences. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You will also have: Specialist and demonstrated knowledge and experience with First Peoples cultural heritage collections stewardship and management

Extensive demonstrated experience in protocols and professional standards, methodologies and practice in Indigenous methodologies for the management and stewardship of First Peoples cultural heritage, including legislative, regulatory and ethical codes

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline and / or an equivalent mix of education and extensive relevant experience

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check. Benefits for Indigenous staff Cultural leave: The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities.

The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities. University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members Indigenous Staff Network: All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN)

All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN) Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week.

The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week. Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members.

'Indigenous' here means a person of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

To find out more, please visit: https://murrupbarak.unimelb.edu.au/employment/prospective-staff

Join Us! If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. Please note that you are not required to provide responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.

Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.