Job no: 0051294

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time: Continuing

Faculty: Science

Department/School: Student & Academic Support

Salary: UOM 6 – $87,007 – $94,181 p.a. plus 17% super



Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is Australia’s #1 university and is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.



About – Faculty of Science

Science at the University of Melbourne is the most highly ranked Faculty of Science in Australia. Science is defined by its research excellence in the physical and life sciences and is at the forefront of research addressing major societal issues from climate change to disease. Our discoveries help build an understanding of the world around us.



We have over 150 years of experience in pioneering scientific thinking and analysis, leading to outstanding teaching and learning and offer a curriculum based on highly relevant research, which empowers our STEM students and graduates to understand and address complexities that impact real world issues and the challenges of tomorrow and we aspire to engage the broader community with the impact that Science has on our everyday lives.



The Faculty of Science has over 50,000 alumni and is one of the largest faculties in the University comprising six schools: Biosciences, Chemistry, Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Physics and the School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.



About the Role

The Faculty of Science is inviting applications from highly motivated Indigenous applicants to play an influential role in shaping and developing the Faculty’s Indigenous outreach program.



You will support key engagement functions including student outreach, partnerships, events, and student success. You will actively contribute to innovation and continuous improvement initiatives and will work closely with a range of stakeholders both internal and external to the Faculty of Science.



The position is team based where you will work in a supportive and collaborative setting. The role is hands on, and you will be able to work directly with schools, communities and students.



Some of our signature Indigenous outreach programs include Residential Indigenous Science Experience and the Melbourne Indigenous STEM Education Program



This role represents just one of many commitments to build a cohort of Indigenous staff, students and partners within the Faculty of Science to enrich the Faculty community



About You

You will be experienced in engaging and working collaboratively with Indigenous communities to develop and deliver projects.



Ideally, you will further have:

Excellent interpersonal skills to enable communication

A focus on delivering to stakeholder needs, proactively problem-solving and identifying opportunities for improvement

Experience engaging and working collaboratively with Indigenous communities and groups

Willingness to engage in training and development that will advance your skills as they relate to your role

While experience working in an education setting would be beneficial, we recognise that you may have transferable skills from previous work or study experiences. If you are highly motivated, a curious problem solver with an eagerness to learn and build new skills we encourage you to apply.



Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements and generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, please visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.



Be Yourself

At UoM, we value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community, and we encourage and celebrate diversity. Indigenous Australians, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages and culturally diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for our roles. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.



Join Us!



If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. The published key selection criteria will form the basis for assessing applications however you are not required to respond directly to them



Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.