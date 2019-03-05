Job no: 0055683

Location: Southbank

Role type: Full time; Continuing

Faculty: Faculty of Fine Arts and Music

Department/School: Victorian College of the Arts

Salary: Level B - $107,547 - $127,707 p.a. plus 17% super

Level C - $131,739 - $151,900 p.a. plus 17% super

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About The Faculty of Fine Arts and Music

The Faculty of Fine Arts and Music at the University of Melbourne is home to the Victorian College of the Arts and the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music. Long recognised as one of the leading providers of fine arts and music education in Australia, the Faculty has an ambitious plan to grow its global profile.

About the Role

An exciting opportunity exists for an experienced academic to join the dynamic, forward-looking team at VCA Art. Primarily working in the field of Critical and Theoretical Studies, you will make contributions to the teaching effort of the University while developing and enhancing the artistic and academic research programs within Art. Join a stream that seeks to meaningfully connect abstractions of theory and art history with processes of reflective thinking through making in our complementary immersive studio-based programs!

In a typical week at work, you may:

Successfully prepare and deliver lectures and seminars at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and develop course materials

Undertake subject coordination as well as associated administration, including student consultation and assessment

Conduct research and be actively involved in professional activity, maximising opportunities for multidisciplinary collaboration

Supervising honours or graduate research projects as required

About You

Your experience in teaching, scholarship and research will ensure your success in working within a team to shape and build the teaching, learning and research within the Critical and Theoretical Studies stream. You are a demonstrated contributor to scholarship addressing critical issues and aesthetics in relation to Australian First Nations’ art and epistemologies and demonstrate significant experience in an Art School context. Your outstanding communication and interpersonal skills allow you to coordinate teaching and learning activities effectively and provide supervisory excellence to both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Ideally, you will further have:

PhD in the field of art, art criticism or art history, with relevance to issues in contemporary art and/or culture and critical methodology

A demonstrated connection to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Experience in undergraduate curriculum development, academic program coordination and the ability to supervise Research Higher Degree candidates

Significant activity with professional engagement and outreach in the discipline, as well as an understanding of current critical debates and practices

At Level C

Evidence of a major national or international reputation in contemporary art, culture and critical methodology

Demonstrated experience in supervising RHD candidates

Evidence of relevant contributions to community-building and engagement activities

Evidence of membership or chairing committees, leading curriculum development projects and formalised engagement with external partners

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Join Us!

