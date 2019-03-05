Job no: 0055827

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Fixed-term until 31 December 2023

Faculty: Faculty of Business and Economics

Department/School: Dilin Duwa Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership

Salary: UOM 8 – $108,009 – $116,906 p.a. plus 17% super



Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic)



About the Dilin Duwa Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership

The Dilin Duwa Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership is a new research, education and engagement centre focused on advancing Indigenous business leadership. A collaboration between the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE) and Melbourne Business School Ltd (MBSL), the Centre will play a pivotal role in meeting the University’s target of developing 1000 Indigenous business leaders by 2025.



This extends across the portfolio of programs from research, undergraduate to postgraduate and executive education and community engagement at FBE and MBS.



The Dilin Duwa Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership commenced operations in 2021. Further information about the CIBL is available from the contact for enquiries for this position.



About the Role

Reporting to the Director, the Program Manager is responsible for the management, coordination, and delivery of research activities for the Centre, relating to the Indigenous Business Sector. The role involves project management, relationship building, cross-sectoral collaboration, and faculty researcher support. The role requires a degree of autonomy and responsibility and requires a high level of interpersonal skills, a collaborative work ethic and effective communication to ensure continued excellence in the Centre’s research activity

In a typical week at work, you may:

Contribute to the Centre’s strategic research priorities, objectives, plans and pursuits

Oversee the planning, maintenance, and delivery phases of Centre research activities

Develop, manage and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure provision of high quality and timely delivery of research outputs



About You

You are an experienced project manager, able to manage all stages of large research programs, as well as individual projects from development to reporting process. You are skilled in reviewing and advising on, and assisting to develop, funding applications for research grants. Your excellent interpersonal and communication skills allow you to consult, negotiate, and liaise effectively with a diverse range of people, influencing and persuading them to achieve a consensus within a collaborative team.



Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements and generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, please visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.



If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the four selection criteria^ for the role listed below.

Expertise in managing all stages of large research programs and individual projects, from development to the reporting process Significant experience in reviewing, advising on, and assisting in the development of research funding applications and awards within an academic environment Experience in leading program initiatives with a high degree of complexity and involving a wide variety of stakeholders Demonstrated capacity to work effectively with the government, corporates and Indigenous communities.

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria



