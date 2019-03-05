Job no: 0055988

Location: Parkville

Role type: Park time (0.5 FTE); Continuing (Periodic)

Faculty: Faculty of Science

Department/School: School of Chemistry

Salary: Academic Level A – $77,171 – $104,717 p.a. plus 17% super



Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic)



About the Role

The Teaching Assistants are responsible for providing teaching support to a range of undergraduate subjects taught by the School of Chemistry. The primary focus of these positions is to support the first year practical and tutorial programs in the School of Chemistry by providing an engaging, accessible environment in which students can enhance their understanding of the lecture material. The successful applicant will be a committed and engaging educator and have an appreciation of the School’s curricula.



Under the broad direction of the Head of the School of Chemistry, the Teaching Assistants are responsible for the delivery of 1st year tutorials and practicals, the preparation of tutorial and practical materials in consultation with the Director of 1st Year Studies, marking and administrative duties associated with exams, tutorials, practicals and workshops, as required. The Teaching Assistants will also make themselves available for student consultation, as required, and may be asked on occasions to provide support to the 2nd and 3rd year practical and tutorial programs.



This role is a Teaching Periodic position, which means that throughout the calendar year you will have non-working and working periods. During a non-working period (excluding periods of approved paid leave), you will be deemed to be on leave of absence without pay for that period. You are required to take your accrued annual leave during non-teaching period unless otherwise agreed with your supervisor.



In a typical week at work, you may:

Deliver 1 st year tutorials and participate in 1 st year laboratory practical demonstration.

year tutorials and participate in 1 year laboratory practical demonstration. Provide leadership and guidance to 1 st year Student Demonstrators in relation to the implementation of practical class programs.

year Student Demonstrators in relation to the implementation of practical class programs. Provide assistance to the Director of 1st Year Studies for revising and up-grading experiments in Chemistry with guidance and updating the corresponding laboratory notes.



About You

You are able to utilise your excellent written and oral communication skills to work collegially and collaboratively as an effective member of a broader team. Your strong organisation skills allow you to plan your own time and adapt to changing demands in workload, ensuring deadlines are met and work completed to a high level.



You will further have:

MSc in Chemistry or a relevant related discipline.

Demonstrated experience in conducting undergraduate chemistry tutorials and conducting undergraduate practical classes.

Proficiency in computer skills, in particular the use of the current Microsoft Office suite.

Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements and generous personal, parental and cultural leave;

Competitive remuneration, 17% superannuation, salary packaging and leave loading;

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs;

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club;

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families.

To find out more, please visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.



Be Yourself

At the School of Chemistry, we value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community, and we encourage and celebrate diversity. We strongly encourage Indigenous Australians, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities or culturally diverse backgrounds to apply for these roles. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.



About the Faculty of Science

http://www.science.unimelb.edu.au



Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.



Science is defined by its research excellence in the physical and life sciences and is at the forefront of research addressing major societal issues from climate change to disease. Our discoveries in the Faculty of Science at the University of Melbourne help build an understanding of the world around us.



In the Faculty of Science, we have over 150 years of experience in pioneering scientific thinking and analysis, leading to outstanding teaching and learning and offer a curriculum based on highly relevant research, which empowers our STEM students and graduates to understand and address complexities that impact real world issues and the challenges of tomorrow.



We aspire to engage the broader community with the impact that Science has on our everyday lives. Through the strength of our internships and research project offerings, our students are provided opportunities to engage with industry partners to solve real-world issues.



The Faculty of Science has over 40,000 alumni and is one of the largest faculties in the University comprising six schools: BioSciences, Chemistry, Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physics.

Join Us!



If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the selection criteria^ (found in the Position Description) for the role.



^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria



Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.



Due to the impacts of COVID-19, we are currently prioritising applications with current valid working rights in Australia and candidates who are not affected by travel restrictions. Please see the latest updates to Australia's immigration and border arrangements: https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/



The University of Melbourne is required to comply with applicable health guidance and directions issued from the Victoria Health Minister. The University of Melbourne requires all University of Melbourne employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an exemption order applies. All applications therefore must meet this requirement when submitting an application.