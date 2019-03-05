Job no: 00556146

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time, fixed term for 12 months

Department/School: Australian Research Data Commons (ARDC), Business Services

Salary: UOM 5 - $76,886 - $88,312 p.a. plus 17% super

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is Australia’s #1 university and is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

About The Australian Research Data Commons

The Commonwealth Government has invested $8.9 million to help build a national Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (HASS) and Indigenous eResearch infrastructure that will create new tools and platforms to extend researcher capacity. The Australian Research Data Commons (ARDC) sits within Business Services and has been appointed to lead the initiative. It will focus on key projects across the three-year investment, including the Improving Indigenous Research Capability (IIRC) project. The IIRC project aims to establish the foundations for Indigenous data for future research, access, conservation and evidence-based knowledge creation, and seeks to transform data ecosystems to develop community-led research and drive global engagement.

About the Role

As the Indigenous Intern, you will provide high-level administrative support to the HASS Research Data Commons (RDC) Program Manager and the project leads of the IIRC project.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Provide administrative support for the project management of the IIRC and to the program manager of the HASS RDC in relation to Indigenous data, governance and other activities

Attend training as arranged by the Indigenous Data Network (IDN) or the ARDC

Build and sustain effective working relationships with colleagues and key stakeholders

This is an exciting entry-level opportunity available full-time, for 12 months. You will be a part of the IIRC Project Team of the Indigenous Data Network at the Indigenous Studies Unit and will gain exposure to a wide range of stakeholders and areas of research.

About You

You will be a keen problem-solver, who has strong attention to detail and thrives when working collaboratively on projects. You will have excellent computer skills, with experience using Microsoft Office and/or Google suite and the capacity to learn new systems. Any experience or familiarity with Indigenous research will be beneficial, and a genuine interest in improving outcomes for Indigenous researchers will set you up for success in this role.

Ideally, you will further have:

An undergraduate degree in a related area and/or demonstrable relevant experience

Experience in providing a range of administrative support with a capacity to exercise sound judgment, diplomacy and discretion while maintaining confidentiality

Project management skills

Background in engaging with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and communities

Benefits for Indigenous staff

Cultural leave: The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities

The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members Indigenous Staff Network: All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN)

All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN) Murrup Barak lunches: Weekly lunches are held by Murrup Barak for all Indigenous staff and student in the Murrup Barak building

Weekly lunches are held by Murrup Barak for all Indigenous staff and student in the Murrup Barak building Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week

The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members

'Indigenous' here means a person of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

To find out more, please visit: https://murrupbarak.unimelb.edu.au/employment/prospective-staff

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. Please note that you are not required to provide detailed responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.

Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.

Applications close: 16 JUNE 2022 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Standard Time