Development opportunity – Utilise and grow your fundraising skill set

Be a change agent – Opportunity to have an impact on the wider community

Work with inspiring, experienced Indigenous leaders and elders





Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The University of Melbourne acknowledges the Traditional Owners of country throughout Australia. The University recognises the unique place held by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the original custodians of country and their continued connection to the land, waterways, songlines and culture. The University respects all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People and warmly embrace those students, staff, Elders and collaborators who identify as First Nations.

To read our Reconciliation Action Plan, please view this link: Unimelb-Reconciliation-Action-Plan.pdf

At the University of Melbourne, we are committed to fostering an environment in which the relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their fellow Australians is characterised by a deep mutual respect, leading to positive change in our nation’s culture and capacity. This commitment expresses itself in a multitude of ways, driven as a partnership with our Indigenous leaders and community partners through the academic and professional divisions.

About the Role

Join a supportive, growth-oriented team and play a key role in the delivery of a holistic advancement strategy. This is an exciting opportunity to utilise your affinity for fundraising to support our vision of positive change and enhancing the University’s connection to Indigenous communities.

With your strong communication skills and proactive approach, you will confidently engage with senior company executives and high net worth philanthropists to secure major gifts above $250,000. You will prepare gift proposals and other correspondence and assist with strategic stakeholder engagement plans and annual performance review processes.

Through your work, you will support University’s vision for Indigenous education, research and community partnerships and will have the opportunity to collaborate confidently and respectfully with Indigenous leaders and elders within and beyond The University of Melbourne.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Collaborate with University leaders and fundraising colleagues to identify, qualify, cultivate and solicit prospective major gift donors in support of Indigenous Advancement priorities

Develop positive external relationships with prospective donors, to maximise the benefits to the University and its vision for Indigenous education, research and community partnerships.

Assists in the production, implementation and review of the Indigenous advancement plan, including an annual performance management and review processes, agreed budgets and other operational and personal targets

About You

With experience working with Indigenous community and causes and a background in fundraising, you are looking for a value-driven role in the Advancement space to deliver social and community impacts. As a natural communicator, you will be comfortable engaging with most senior stakeholders, utilising your influencing and negotiating skills to deliver positive outcomes.

As a team player with a high degree of initiative, you enjoy working collaboratively as well as independently as required.

Ideally, you will further have:

A tertiary qualification with relevant fundraising and stakeholder engagement experience, or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training

Demonstrated sound experience of working at a senior level with executive level leadership to develop and execute a successful strategy

Demonstrable record of operating successfully in a large and complex organisation

A track record in identifying, cultivating, securing and stewarding relationships with Indigenous and non-Indigenous community and corporate leaders, both independently and as part of a team

About Advancement

The Advancement Office aims to facilitate the establishment and maintenance of mutually beneficial relationships between the University and its alumni, friends and benefactors. It is responsible for the management of programs relating to alumni and benefactors and provides services to and works collaboratively with faculties and other central administration areas.

Benefits for Indigenous staff

Cultural leave: Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities.

All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN) Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week.

'Indigenous' here means a person of Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander descent.

Be Yourself

At UoM, we value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community, and we encourage and celebrate diversity. Indigenous Australians, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities or culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for our roles. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. Please note that you are not required to provide responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.

Please note, interviews may commence during the advertising period, please submit your applications at the earliest convenience.

Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.

The University of Melbourne is required to comply with applicable health guidance and directions issued from the Victoria Health Minister. All University of Melbourne employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an exemption applies. Applicants tmust meet this requirement when applying.

