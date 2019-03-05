Job no: 0056323

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Continuing

Faculty: Melbourne Law School

Salary: Level B – $110,236 – $130,900 p.a. plus 17% super



Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is Australia’s #1 university and is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.



About the Melbourne Law School

www.law.unimelb.edu.au



Melbourne Law School is Australia's first all-graduate law faculty. Melbourne Law School was the first faculty in Australia to teach law, and awarded this country's first law degrees. The Law School is now fully graduate with its Juris Doctor for admission to practice recognised as a high level qualification in Australia and beyond. Coupled with the unrivalled excellence of the Melbourne Law Masters and its excellent Research Higher Degree programs, the Law School offers a unique opportunity for the integration of scholarship and teaching.



Its faculty is a vibrant community of creative scholars, committed to a highly collegial, research-intensive institutional life. The Law School has particular strengths in comparative analysis. It aims to integrate teaching with research and engagement activities and to engage with local, national and global communities.



About the Role

Melbourne Law School (MLS) is seeking two lecturers (Level B). Successful applicants will be expected to contribute to the work of MLS in teaching and learning, research and leadership and service. MLS welcomes applicants with expertise in Administrative Law, Property Law and private law subjects, including Contract Law, as well as Indigenous applicants in all fields of legal expertise.



In a typical week at work, you may:

Teach and examine subjects in the JD programme, the Breadth programme taught to undergraduate students, and/or the MLM programme, as directed by the Deputy Dean

Consult with students

Design and develop curriculum, assessment and subject materials, including in graduate and online environments

Supervise the program of study of undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate students engaged in coursework or smaller research projects;

Conduct research and contribute to knowledge through scholarship, publications in leading journals and with leading publishers, and presentations;

Contribute to leadership and service to the Law School or University, for example, by serving on a committee.

About You

You are an experienced academic with the capacity to develop and deliver seminars and lectures, and conduct other teaching activities effectively across a range of subjects. Your excellent oral and written communication skills enable you to lead and work as a part of a broad team, ensuring team goals are met. Ideally, you will have experience working in the tertiary sector.



You will further have:

A good first degree in law

A PhD or equivalent. Exceptionally, professional experience in a relevant area of law in addition to a Masters of Law qualification may be considered a substitute for a PhD

Potential to achieve the highest levels of scholarship in legal research, demonstrated at least in part by several publications of high quality

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements and generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, please visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.

Be Yourself

At UoM, we value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community, and we encourage and celebrate diversity. Indigenous Australians, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities or culturally diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply for our roles. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.



Join Us!



If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the selection criteria^ (found in the Position Description) for the role.



^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria



Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.



Due to the impacts of COVID-19, we are currently prioritising applications with current valid working rights in Australia and candidates who are not affected by travel restrictions. Please see the latest updates to Australia's immigration and border arrangements: https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/



The University of Melbourne is required to comply with applicable health guidance and directions issued from the Victoria Health Minister. The University of Melbourne requires all University of Melbourne employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an exemption order applies. All applicants therefore must meet this requirement when submitting an application.