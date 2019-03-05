Job no: 0056503 & 0056504

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).



The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wuurang people. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.



About the Centre for Program Evaluation

The Centre for Program Evaluation (CPE) is internationally recognised as a leading centre for excellence in program evaluation. CPE is situated within the Melbourne Graduate School of Education at The University of Melbourne. CPE is the only academic evaluation research and training centre in Australasia. The work of all staff at the Centre is underpinned by three interrelated strands of evaluation;

Advancement of evaluation theory and methods

Teaching evaluation

Evaluation practice

CPE has a long history of undertaking projects for government departments, non-government organisations, academic institutions, and community-based agencies across a wide range of policy and program areas with a focus on education, health, social wellbeing, and community development.



About the Role

We are looking for one or more Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander team members to engage with us in delivering an evaluation of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander curriculum project being developed by the University of Melbourne. These opportunities present a range of activities such as data collection and analysis and systematic literature reviews utilising Indigenous methodological approaches. In this role, you can work remotely, with flexible hours and location or in our Parkville VIC office. Please see the position descriptions for a full summary of the roles.

Responsibilities include:

Working with and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

Preparing reports for clients and stakeholders

Depending upon your skills, responsibilities will include one or more of the following:

Scheduling and facilitating qualitative data collection including yarning circles

Scheduling and preparing quantitative data collection including surveys

Conducting a systematic literature review and analysis of program documentation



About You

You are a highly motivated and reliable person with strong time management skills, able to stay on top of all tasks and ensure they are completed within set deadlines. Your well-developed written and verbal communication, and interpersonal skills allow you to work well within a team. You are competent in the use of computer and software products and able to pick up new programs easily. It is desirable if you have experience in analysing and reporting on research in both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and primary and/or secondary education contexts, though this is not essential.



You will also have:

A tertiary qualification

Research knowledge in and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander contexts.

An interest to develop your evaluation and/or research skills.

Ideally, you will further have one or more of the following:

Qualitative research skills (conducting yarning circles, interviews, analysing & synthesising qualitative data)

Quantitative research skills (survey design, analysis & synthesising quantitative data).

Experience in conducting literature reviews

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.



Benefits for Indigenous staff

Cultural leave: Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities.

University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous Staff Network: Employees who have identified themselves as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will have access to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN)

Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week.

Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members.

'Indigenous' here means a person of Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander descent.



Be Yourself

We value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and encourage and celebrate diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.



Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the selection criteria^ (found in the Position Description) for the role.



Position Descriptions:

