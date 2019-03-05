Job no: 0056707

Location: Parkville

Role type: Casual

Faculty: Melbourne Graduate School of Education

Department/School: Office of the Dean

Salary:$49.96 per hour plus 10.5% super

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, and the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, celebration, initiation, and renewal and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

About the Melbourne Graduate School of Education

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) fosters staff productivity, growth, and engagement in a collective effort to enrich the contribution that education makes to society. We conduct research and teaching that leads to the transformation of education practice both within and beyond the profession. MGSE stimulates learning that enriches the potential of students from around the world, enabling meaningful careers and profound contributions to communities. We provide research leadership, setting the direction for high-impact, innovative and responsive research that addresses the pressing issues of our time. We lead purposeful engagement with society, sharing our resources and expertise as part of collaborative efforts to build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future.



About the Role

The Engagement Support Officer will assist the Strategy Advisor with the implementation of strategic initiatives within the Melbourne Graduate School of Education outlined in the MGSE Strategic Plan 2022 – 2026, encompassing the Diversity and Inclusion, Indigenous, International, Engagement, and Sustainability portfolios.

Responsibilities include:

Work in the Office of the Dean and the Executive Director under the direction of the Strategy Advisor to implement key projects and initiatives

Support development and implementation of strategic initiatives and projects by building relationships and engaging staff and stakeholders as required

Work with professional and academic staff colleagues to collate, curate, and distribute information throughout MGSE

Support the smooth functioning of committees and/or working groups

About You

You will have strong communication, facilitation, and project management skills, and an ability to enhance and make the most of the communications channels available to promote and coordinate MGSE strategic initiatives.

You will be able to draw on past experiences to build and maintain strong effective working relationships across both professional and academic staff. You will be familiar working with Matrix CMS, and an eye for process and efficient task design are desirable.

You will also have:

A degree with relevant experience; extensive experience and broad knowledge of the field; or an equivalent combination of relevant professional experience and/or education and training.

Contemporary IT skills, including intranet editing, and be required to gather content using a range of different methods

Experience supporting and delivering engagement programs and occasions to meet strategic objectives

Experience providing executive support to committees and working groups

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked among the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements, generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.

Be Yourself

We value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and encourage and celebrate diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the selection criteria^ (found in the Position Description) for the role.

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact us at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.