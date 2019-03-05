Job no: 0056821

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Fixed-term for 3 years

Faculty: Melbourne Graduate School of Education

Salary: Academic Level C – $135,032 – $155,698 p.a. plus 17% super

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

About the Melbourne Graduate School of Education

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) fosters staff productivity, growth and engagement in a collective effort to enrich the contribution that education makes to society. We conduct research and teaching that leads to the transformation of education practice both within and beyond the profession. MGSE stimulates learning that enriches the potential of students from around the world, enabling meaningful careers and profound contributions to communities. We provide research leadership, setting the direction for high-impact, innovative and responsive research that addresses the pressing issues of our time. We lead purposeful engagement with society, sharing our resources and expertise as part of collaborative efforts to build a resilient, equitable and sustainable future.

About the Role

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education is committed to being a centre of Indigenous educational excellence, and aims to develop, monitor and support the implementation of a School-wide vision and strategy to optimize Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student participation, engagement and success in Australia’s education system.

The successful applicant for this Senior Lecturer position will be at the forefront of Indigenous education and research in Australia with evidence of a growing international profile and commitment to research, teaching and learning. The successful applicant will make effective contributions to teaching and learning, engagement, leadership in this discipline and contribute to leading initiatives in Indigenous Education that includes fostering academic colleagues’ capacities and Indigenous knowledges and awareness as they pursue excellence in learning, teaching and research. As Senior Lecturer, you will be familiar with and contribute to current developments and policy debates relating to Indigenous Education in schools and other educational contexts.

Responsibilities include:

Making significant contributions to the leadership, design, coordination and implementation of Indigenous education programs, including online learning programs

Continuing development of cross-disciplinary subjects

Pursuing excellence in scholarship of teaching and learning in the field of Indigenous education

Contributing to research projects and/or work in research teams



About You

An experienced academic with experience in a range of education settings, you are able to contribute to research and teaching groups and provide advice and guidance to other members of these teams. You have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and experience in working collaboratively with Traditional Owner groups and Indigenous people. Your outstanding organisational skills allow you to complete a range of competing tasks to a high standard and to deadlines. You are able to undertake subject and course coordination duties, and also have a demonstrable track record of research with both international and national impact.

You will also have:

A doctoral degree in a relevant educational field related to Indigenous education with relevant experience; or extensive experience and broad knowledge of the field; or an equivalent combination of relevant professional experience and/or education and training. With experience ideally in office management and executive support.

An in-depth and demonstrable understanding of the cultural, social, economic and educational antecedents of Australian Indigenous education

Demonstrated research track record in Australian Indigenous education and publication record of national impact in refereed journals

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

