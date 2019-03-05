Job no: 0056861

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Fixed-term for 24 months

Faculty: Melbourne Graduate School of Education

Salary: Academic Level B – $110,236 – $130,900 p.a. plus 17% super

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

About the Melbourne Graduate School of Education

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) fosters staff productivity, growth and engagement in a collective effort to enrich the contribution that education makes to society. We conduct research and teaching that leads to the transformation of education practice both within and beyond the profession. MGSE stimulates learning that enriches the potential of students from around the world, enabling meaningful careers and profound contributions to communities. We provide research leadership, setting the direction for high-impact, innovative and responsive research that addresses the pressing issues of our time. We lead purposeful engagement with society, sharing our resources and expertise as part of collaborative efforts to build a resilient, equitable and sustainable future.



About the Role

The position of Lecturer (Social Transformations and Education) will make effective contributions to teaching and learning, research, engagement and leadership and service, within the Social Transformations and Education (STE ) Academic Group and MGSE more broadly.



The position will be affiliated to the STE Academic gGoup – one of the administrative groups within MGSE. STE focuses on questions about educational purposes, policies, and practices in light of social transformations. This includes new formations of knowledge, identities, social relations, and cultural diversity, and how these are shaping - and are shaped by - education. The successful applicant will make effective contributions to these foci across their teaching, research and research training, engagement and leadership and service, relevant to their knowledge and expertise.

Responsibilities include:

Lead and make significant contributions to the development, review and evaluation of subjects and courses, including leading a team

Develop and maintain a program of research that is relevant to Social Transformations and Education, can attract funding, and lead to research outcomes that are published in national and international outlets

Disseminate research in high impact peer reviewed journals, scholarly books, and other appropriate outlets

About You

You are an experienced academic with an excellence in teaching and a strong record of research publications and a familiarity with policy and practice in fields relevant to your expertise. Your knowledge enables you to contribute to course and/or subject development, as well as undertaking subject coordination duties. Your interpersonal, and written and oral communication skills make you an effective and constructive member of a multidisciplinary team.

You will also have:

A doctoral degree in education or in a relevant discipline area

Knowledge of contemporary theoretical and methodological debates relevant to educational research and to social transformations and education

Demonstrated capacity to design and execute programs of research, leading to quality outputs and substantive contributions to the discipline, profession and/or education field

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

Position description: