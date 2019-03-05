Job no: 0056967

Location: Hospital-Based

Role type: Part time 0.6FTE; Fixed-term for 12 months

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: Department of Medicine, Royal Melbourne Hospital

Salary: Level A – $77,171 – $104,717 p.a. plus 17% super



Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the Department of Medicine, RMH

https://medicine.unimelb.edu.au/school-structure/medicine#about-us

The Department of Medicine undertakes basic, clinical, and translational research, research training and teaching of the highest international quality relevant to a breath of medical disciplines and promotes research led improvement in clinical practice and patient outcomes. We are at the forefront of exciting new developments and are embedded within some of the leading academic public hospitals in Australia.

About the Role

As part of the Australian Stroke Alliance (ASA), Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) support has been provided to conduct a large-scale national research program focussed on innovative new technologies to enable early intervention in stroke. The researcher role will assist with the Culturally Adaptive Governance Framework (CAGF) within the ASA. The position involves working closely with the Indigenous co-leads and the Senior Project Manager leading implementation of the CAGF within the ASA. Working with the Senior Project Manager, the researcher will implement and document a systematic framework for evaluating the CAGF impact.

Responsibilities include:

Communicate the value of Darak to ASA stakeholders across the life of the project

Develop Darak training materials and educational content for the ASA

Collect and analyse data for the monitoring and evaluation of the Darak CAGF

Prepare project reports summarising the impact(s) of the Darak CAGF for ASA and other stakeholders

Facilitate discussion groups with ASA members on the work of Darak

About You

You will be able to effectively communicate and work with Indigenous communities and community-controlled organisations. You will have highly developed interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal, and the ability to translate theoretical and technical concepts into accessible content. Demonstrated ability to prepare reports, ethics applications and publications in peer-reviewed journals. You will possess a high level of attention to detail and be open and responsive to constructive feedback

You will also :

Be an Indigenous person with a demonstrated knowledge of Indigenous values, connections and knowledges that will contribute to an Indigenous standpoint. This is an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander identified position which is a genuine occupational qualification and authorised by Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Have an understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture including contemporary issues such as Indigenous self-determination & governance in health and medical research

Have a Masters degree in Indigenous health, public health or a related discipline.

Have experience working with public health, Indigenous health research or medical research projects, or in health or social care environments.

Benefits for Indigenous staff

Cultural leave: Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities.

University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous Staff Network: Employees who have identified themselves as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will have access to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN)

Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week.

Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members.

'Indigenous' here means a person of Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander descent.

Join Us!

