Job no: 0057301

Salary: Professor

Level E $209,428 per annum

Superannuation: Employer Contribution of 17%

Working Hours: Full-time 1.0 FTE

Basis of Employment: Fixed term 3 years

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

Opportunity

The role Professor (Wellbeing Science) is situated in the Centre for Wellbeing Science. It requires a high degree of independent work, minimum supervision, high level of innovation and problem-solving connected with project management and conceptual demands of research, teaching and community engagement.

The successful incumbent is expected to lead the research activity at the Centre and supervise a number of academics within the Centre. They will also be involved in other committees and leadership roles in Melbourne Graduate School of Education and the University of Melbourne.

About You

You will have an outstanding research record and extensive experience in teaching, research and engagement priorities, with particular expertise in research leadership and teaching and learning innovation.

You will possess;

A PhD or equivalent research doctorate in Wellbeing Science, for example Positive Psychology, Psychology, Education, Management, Physiology.

Demonstrated capacity to lead future research directions and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to meet community needs and international markets.

Evidence of successful teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels, including the ability to make significant contributions to the design and coordination of innovative and distinguished programs as well as successful knowledge transfer activities.

A proven track record of successfully generating funds from government, industry, and national- competitive sources.

Full criteria listed in the attached position description.

About Us

Centre for Wellbeing Science

The Centre for Wellbeing Science (CWS) formerly known as the Centre for Positive Psychology, is Australia’s leading research Centre in wellbeing science and is part of MGSE at the University of Melbourne. Our purpose at CWS is to build and use the science of wellbeing to help individuals and communities to flourish. We realise this purpose by using new approaches in our work which involve building learning capabilities and adopting a strengths-based lens. We strive to make wellbeing tangible by promoting wellbeing literacy, the development of wellbeing plans and the use of psychological and physiological feedback.

Melbourne Graduate School of Education

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) fosters staff productivity, growth and engagement in a collective effort to enrich the contribution that education makes to society. We conduct research and teaching that leads to the transformation of education practice both within and beyond the profession. MGSE stimulates learning that enriches the potential of students from around the world, enabling meaningful careers and profound contributions to communities. We provide research leadership, setting the direction for high-impact, innovative and responsive research that addresses the pressing issues of our time. We lead purposeful engagement with society, sharing our resources and expertise as part of collaborative efforts to build a resilient, equitable and sustainable future

The University of Melbourne

Established in 1853, the University of Melbourne is a public-spirited institution with an outstanding reputation for excellence in research, learning and teaching, and engagement.

With a rich history stretching over 160 years, the University of Melbourne also occupies a special place in the heart of the city. Since its founding, the University has been a public-spirited institution committed to making distinctive contributions to intellectual, cultural, social and economic life in the region and beyond. about.unimelb.edu.au

Ranked number 31 in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings*, Melbourne competes on an international stage with the best institutions globally and has an international outlook and reach to match. about.unimelb.edu.au

Employee Benefits

We offer generous employee benefits to help maximise your work life. These include flexible and family friendly working conditions, salary packaging, internal School and Faculty grant schemes including a dedicated scheme for women and generous leave provisions. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a culturally rich and values-based environment.

To find out more, go to https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits

How to apply

Your application submitted should include a CV along with your responses against the selection criteria found in the Position Description for the role.