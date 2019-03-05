Job no: 0057398

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part time (0.5 FTE), Fixed term for 3 years

Department: Advancement

Salary: UOM 7 - $98,402 – $106,519 p.a. plus 17% super (pro rata for part-time)

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is Australia’s #1 university and is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

About Advancement

The Advancement Office aims to facilitate the establishment and maintenance of mutually beneficial relationships between the University and its alumni, friends and benefactors. It is responsible for the management of programs relating to alumni and benefactors and provides services to and works collaboratively with university leadership and other central administration areas.

About the Role

As the Project Coordinator, you will be responsible for providing project and operational support to the work of the Indigenous Advancement team, to support fundraising, alumni and stakeholder engagement outcomes.

Your role will focus on prospective donor engagement and helping to build a community among Indigenous alumni. You will work closely with donor and alumni relations colleagues to steward donors and engage alumni.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Provide support to the Indigenous Advancement team in the delivery of prospective donor engagement initiatives

Help facilitate the preparation of business cases, project briefs and plans

Support the annual operational reporting requirements including data collection, document management and distribution.

The role will give you the opportunity to acquire understanding of the alumni and donor lifecycle and of how alumni and stakeholder engagement advance the University’s mission and our commitment to Indigenous community.

About You

You will have strong interpersonal skills and experience managing relationships in cross-cultural environments. You will show excellent attention to detail and exceptionally high standards of accuracy. Your demonstrated ability to work through competing ideas, timelines and complexities through to completion will set you up for success in this role.

Ideally, you will further have:

An undergraduate degree in a related area and/or demonstrable relevant experience

Demonstrated experience in achieving predetermined goals and objectives in a collaborative manner across a large organisation

A strong understanding of CRM databases

Demonstrated capability in coordinating time-bound projects with responsibility for ensuring successful outcomes

Benefits for Indigenous staff

Cultural leave: The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities

The University acknowledges the Kinship system as a feature of Indigenous social organisation and family relationships that determines how individuals relate to each other and their Indigenous cultural and societal roles, responsibilities, and obligations in relation to one another, ceremonial business and land. Indigenous staff members are entitled to up to five days non-cumulative paid leave per calendar year for the purpose of attending NAIDOC, community, cultural and ceremonial activities University policies: Indigenous staff are supported by the University’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous staff are supported by the University's Reconciliation Action Plan and Indigenous Employment Framework, with the commitment to improving the employment, retention and career progression outcomes for Indigenous staff members

Indigenous Staff Network: All University of Melbourne employees who are and have identified themselves to the University as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander will automatically be entitled to membership to the Indigenous Staff Network (ISN)

Murrup Barak lunches: Weekly lunches are held by Murrup Barak for all Indigenous staff and student in the Murrup Barak building

Cultural events: The University hosts annual cultural events such as the Wominjeka to begin the Academic Year and the Narrm Oration, and recognises significant times throughout the year such as, Reconciliation Week, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week

Employee Assistance Program: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Support Line available free for you and your immediate family members

'Indigenous' here means a person of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

To find out more, please visit: https://murrupbarak.unimelb.edu.au/employment/prospective-staff

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and cover letter outlining your interest and experience. Please note that you are not required to provide detailed responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.

Should you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Acquisition team at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.

