Job no: 0057401

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part time (0.2FTE); Continuing

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: Department of Nursing

Salary: Level A – $77,171 – $104,717 p.a. (pro-rata for part-time) plus 17% super



Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The University of Melbourne would like to acknowledge and pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the lands upon which our campuses are situated, the Wurundjeri and Boon Wurrung Peoples, the Yorta Yorta Nation, the Dja Dja Wurrung People. We acknowledge that the land on which we meet and learn was the place of age-old ceremonies, of celebration, initiation and renewal, and that the local Aboriginal Peoples have had and continue to have a unique role in the life of these lands.

About - The School of Health Sciences

http://www.healthsciences.unimelb.edu.au

Established in 2009, the Melbourne School of Heath Sciences is an inter-professional learning community at the forefront of leadership in health sciences education, clinical research, scholarship, professional practice, workforce training and knowledge exchange that contributes to local, national and global efforts to improve health and wellbeing. The Health Sciences School educates graduate entry and post-graduate students in the disciplines of Nursing, Social Work, Physiotherapy and other non-medical health sciences through accredited programs tailored to workforce needs nationally and internationally.





About the Role

The position is located within the Department of Nursing at The University of Melbourne and involves teaching in postgraduate nursing programs with a principle focus on the entry to practice degree with further contributions to specialty and advanced practice programs. The appointee will further the goals and objectives of the Department of Nursing and Melbourne School of Health Sciences through the provision of high quality service to clients of the School in relation to teaching First Nations subjects and First Nations content, advisory support for nursing scholars, and the stewardship of First Nations knowledges and perspectives across the nursing curricula.

Responsibilities include:

Understanding and implementing the University’s quality framework, particularly as it relates to teaching and learning

Supporting the request and negotiating clinical placements according to the academic calendar and student numbers

Contributing to teaching and learning through lectures, practical sessions, workshops and curriculum development as well as subject administration as required

Maintaining clinical competence in your particular area of expertise

Be involved in relevant professional organisations

About You

You will possess a demonstrate willingness to participate in a new and vigorous team and the ability to work effectively both as a team member and independently. You will show initiative and innovation, particularly in the area of professional experience placement and clinical practice with highly developed interpersonal skills with a student-centred approach.

You will also have:

A Bachelor of Nursing or Master of Nursing Science (Entry to Practice)

A postgraduate nursing qualification

A record of teaching, marking and assessment, and professional achievement in nursing

A record of teaching, scholarship, and professional achievement in First Nations Health

Effective management skills to support the clinical placement program including the handling of the logistics of managing clinical placement timetabling and associated placement activities

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: To be considered for this role you must have current valid work rights for Australia.

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements, generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.

Be Yourself

We value the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and encourage and celebrate diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, females, people of all ages, with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the community in which we live.

Join Us!



If you feel this role is right for you, please submit your application including a brief cover letter, your resume and your responses against the selection criteria^ (found in the Position Description) for the role.

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require any reasonable adjustments with the recruitment process, please contact us at hr-talent@unimelb.edu.au.