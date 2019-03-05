Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

One of The University of Melbourne's key objectives is to make an enduring contribution to Indigenous Australia through the transformative impact of education and employment in teaching, learning, research and employability.

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) is a global leader in teaching and education research, offering challenging courses, world-changing research and contemporary learning spaces.

The Melbourne Graduate School of Education is committed to Indigenous educational excellence, and as such has developed a School-wide vision and strategy to optimise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student participation, engagement and success in Australia’s education system. We are seeking a lecturer in the field of Indigenous education to support the implementation of this vision specifically in the area initial teacher education.

The MGSE is seeking a Lecturer who will contribute to the Master of teaching program at MGSE, as well as supporting knowledge transfer in the field of Indigenous education and contribute and support other subject areas where appropriate. You will become part of a team of Indigenous scholars within MGSE and have the opportunity to collaborate with other Indigenous scholars at the University of Melbourne. There will also be an opportunity to consider engagement in other projects and events at the University of Melbourne relating to Indigenous Education.

Be familiar with current educational developments and debates relating to Indigenous education in schools in Australia;

Be a member of a team contributing to the Melbourne Graduate School of Education’s vision of ensuring specifically that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education is foregrounded in our teaching and learning;

Contribute to teaching and learning at the graduate level;

Be involved with subject development and coordination, where required;

Be expected to participate in professional development and leadership and service opportunities, and contribute to the collective engagement activities; and

Contribute to the community, such as being involved in professional associations and/or the provision of professional development or other such activities.

