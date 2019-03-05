Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

An exciting opportunity to support our Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership across the Indigenous Business Sector as the Administration and Events Support Officer.

You will work collaboratively with other team members as well as relevant associated parties to support the development and delivery of the Dilin Duwa portfolio of projects and programs, providing professional and accurate administration assistance to enable smooth delivery of projects and programs.

For information to assist you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria, please go to:

https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/selection-criteria

Benefits

- Maximise your benefits through our Salary Packaging scheme

- Flexible family friendly policies, providing generous leave and working conditions

- The opportunity to work in a culturally rich environment

- A substantial discount to eligible staff and their immediate families in undertaking further studies at the University of Melbourne

To find out more, go to http://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits