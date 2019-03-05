Job no: 0053713
Work type: Fixed Term
Location: Parkville
Division/Faculty: Faculty of Business and Economics
Department/School: Department of Business Administration
Salary: $69,365 - $73,618 (UOM 4)
Role & Superannuation rate: Professional - Full time - 10% super
Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).
An exciting opportunity to support our Centre for Indigenous Business Leadership across the Indigenous Business Sector as the Administration and Events Support Officer.
You will work collaboratively with other team members as well as relevant associated parties to support the development and delivery of the Dilin Duwa portfolio of projects and programs, providing professional and accurate administration assistance to enable smooth delivery of projects and programs.
Benefits
- Maximise your benefits through our Salary Packaging scheme
- Flexible family friendly policies, providing generous leave and working conditions
- The opportunity to work in a culturally rich environment
- A substantial discount to eligible staff and their immediate families in undertaking further studies at the University of Melbourne
Advertised: 23 Aug 2021 12:05 AM AUS Eastern Standard Time
Applications close: 06 Sep 2021 11:55 PM AUS Eastern Standard Time
