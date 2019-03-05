Job no: 0055956

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full time; Continuing

Faculty: The Faculty of Business and Economics

Department/School: Research Professional Services Unit

Salary: UOM 6 – $89,182 – $96,536 p.a. plus 17% super





Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is Australia's #1 university and is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world.





About the Faculty of Business and Economics

The Faculty of Business and Economics at the University of Melbourne has been preparing students for exciting and challenging careers in industry since 1924. We have developed an outstanding reputation, locally and internationally, for the quality of our teaching and research. The Faculty has an active board of business leaders, government representatives and community leaders who contribute to the implementation of our vision.

About the Role

Reporting to the Manager, Research and Industry, the Research Coordinator (Research Grants and Contracts) is a new role that provides consolidated support for the delivery of high quality services around our internal investments, reporting and governance. The role resides in the Research Professional Services Unit (Research PSU), a small and high performing team, that values diversity and continuous improvement. The role brings a systematised approach to administering internal schemes aligned to our Research Strategy – The Future is Ours to Make, ensuring the Faculty is well placed to respond to a changing higher education landscape and leverage opportunities to strengthen research performance and impact. The Research Coordinator plays a key role in ensuring the governance and effectiveness of internal investments and infrastructure at the faculty, and provides reporting and analysis for leadership. When required, the role will also provide pre-award support during peak periods, including ARC support. The roles works in collaboration with team members who coordinate income support and development programs.

In a typical week at work, you may:

Administer internal investments schemes through the SmartyGrants platform, and coordinate the development of grant guidelines, application forms, scheme announcements, assessment, ranking and communication of outcomes

Provide high level and timely advice and development support for academic applicants to enhance their likelihood of success, using prescribed budgeting and policy approaches

Administer research grants and contracts lodgement in the university Research Management System

Collate reporting on internal investments and infrastructure use to validate return on investment and help identify future priority areas with leadership





About You

You will be at your best when working within an inclusive and productive team environment, and strive to achieve continuous improvements across your portfolio. With a genuine passion for providing service excellence, you will bring your high-level administrative, organisational, verbal and written communication skills to the role, allowing you to succeed in providing streamlined administrative solutions and timely reporting for leadership. You will have excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to initiate and maintain productive and collaborative relationships and be proficient in the use of granting platforms such as SmartyGrants.

Ideally, you will further have:

Completion of a degree with subsequent relevant work experience or an equivalent combination of extensive relevant experience and specialist expertise

Experience in developing and delivering funding programs, including the creation or management of application guidelines, application systems, conditions of award, allocation of funding and post-award management such as reporting and governance

Proven ability to provide a range of research pre-award development services such as advice on eligibility, draft reviews, budget assistance, and advice on ways to improve established policies and procedures

Proven ability to work independently and a demonstrated team ethos, actively providing constructive contributions to the team’s activities, whilst demonstrating positive behaviours and service excellence

Benefits of Working with Us

In addition to having the opportunity to grow and be challenged, and to be part of a vibrant campus life, our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits:

Flexible working arrangements and generous personal, parental and cultural leave

Competitive remuneration, 17% super, salary packaging and leave loading

Free and subsidised health and wellbeing services, and access to fitness and cultural clubs

Discounts on a wide range of products and services including Myki cards and Qantas Club

Career development opportunities and 25% off graduate courses for staff and their immediate families

To find out more, please visit https://about.unimelb.edu.au/careers/staff-benefits.





